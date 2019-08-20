Georgia asks judge not to block restrictive abortion law

by By KATE BRUMBACK , Associated Press20 August 2019 10:45-04:00

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is asking a federal judge not to block the state’s restrictive abortion law from taking effect and to dismiss a challenge to the constitutionality of the measure.

The law bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. It allows for limited exceptions. It’s set to take effect Jan. 1.

Lawyers with the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights filed a constitutional challenge of the law in June. In July, they asked the federal judge to stop it from taking effect while litigation is pending.

Lawyers for the state argued in court filings Monday that the law is “constitutional and justified” and advances the state’s “interest in protecting unborn human lives.”

