Space allocation is management responsibility in Sun City

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Determining club space allocation is now firmly in the hands of Recreation Centers of Sun City management, not the Board of Directors.

To clear up confusion among residents and corporate management, the board voted during its May 13 meeting that space allocation is a management responsibility. While the issue had bubbled up from time to time, it came to a head during discussion about the general layout of a second building at Grand Recreation Center, 10415 W. Grand Ave.

Members of the Vintage Vehicles Club of Sun City and the Oakmont Ceramics Club spoke at the April 25 and May 13 meeting about their groups’ desire for space in the second building. The vehicle club was designated to be there when the original club assignments were made two years ago, but the ceramics club’s request for space was more recent.

“We are only considering the basic outline, not who gets what space,” said Dale Lehrer, RCSC board vice president, to club members during the May 13 meeting.

Jan Ek, RCSC general manager, told the board the responsibility of who determined space allocation went back and forth through the years.“It depends on the board at the time,” she said. “We need direction from the board.”

Club allocation for the Grand Recreation Center was approved by the board following a recommendation from the ad hoc Long Range Planning Committee that researched and discussed which clubs should be located there.

But board member Rich Hoffer believes the board should not be involved in club allocation.

“The board’s responsibilities are to protect the assets, set policy and assist the members,” he said. “The board should not usurp the management.”

Ms. Lehrer agreed, but said the board’s responsibility to members included letting them be heard, including on space allocation matters.Board member Darla Akins disagreed.

“Management has enough to do,’ she said. “With a (allocation) committee you can different ideas and not have personal interest.”Board member Dan Schreoder said if a committee made recommendations on space allocations, that will in turn make the final decision a board responsibility. He believes management should make allocation decisions.

“In my years in education, I hired people to do a job and I trusted them to do it,” said Sue Wilson, RCSC board member. “It should be a management responsibility.”

In addition to approving the motion giving space allocation responsibility to management, the board also approved the concept layout for the second Grand building. Final space allocations will be finalized later by management.

The second building, as recommended by the ad hoc LRP panel, was to house the vehicle club and the Sportsmen’s Club.