Shifting gears on Sun City CC&R revisions

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

As the proposed changes for Sun City covenants, conditions and restrictions evolved in the last year, so has in the last several months the plan to get them resident-approved.

Sun City Home Owners Association officials had planned to publish the proposed CC&R amendments community-wide in the fall and possibly begin a vote on the amendments early in 2020. But now they are leaning toward a different approach designed to secure a community buy-in before proceeding to the vote. That effort is tied to a new community guide the SCHOA board plans to distribute shortly after the turn of the year.

“The new guide is pretty awesome and it will have a pictorial review of the CC&Rs we are enforcing,” Bill Pearson, SCHOA CC&R Review Committee member, stated in an email. “At the end of it we have provided a recap of the changes we will be bringing to members next year.”

He added the committee had considered using the updated CC&Rs as a kickoff to the effort to pass them, but decided it was premature.

“Rather than just plunging ahead, we are trying to position the organization in a way to create buy-in before we actually start the effort,” Mr. Pearson stated.

Jim Hunter, SCHOA board president and CC&R committee chairman, believes the new community guide will be of great value to existing and new homeowners.

“It will address the CC&Rs today and proposed amendments,” he stated in an email.

The details of how the CC&Rs will be addressed in the community guide were still being worked out. The Community Guide Committee was scheduled to meet Aug. 23 to iron out some of the final details ahead of the Friday, Aug. 30 deadline to submit editorial material to the publisher, Marcoa Media of San Diego, California, for the publication, according to Martha Lattie, SCHOA marketing manager. Results of that meeting were not available at press time.

“We were approached by Marcoa Media about doing this guide,” Ms. Lattie said. “They specialize in maps, and there will be some of those in the guide.”

Mr. Hunter said not much additional work on the CC&Rs were done during the summer, other than the community guide effort. However, Penny Koepke, SCHOA attorney, did propose another amendment that was not part of the original package of changes. Mr. Hunter said that new proposal, for which he did not provide details, would be discussed in a regular SCHOA CC&R public workshop 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Fairway Recreation Center, 10600 W. Peoria Ave. All other proposed CC&R amendments will also be discussed during the workshop.

SCHOA’s new community guide will include a variety of information, in addition to the CC&Rs in some form, according to Ms. Lattie. That will include resident listings with their phone numbers and other information about them as Marcoa Media officials acquired that data. She said 30,000 of the books will be printed and are expected to be delivered to residents as early as November, although SCHOA officials are still researching the exact distribution method.

“They (Marcoa officials) thought they would have the guides ready by our expo, scheduled Wednesday, Nov. 6,” Ms. Lattie said.

Production of the guide, which will also be available online, will cost SCHOA nothing, according to Ms. Lattie.

“Marcoa said they plan to cover the cost through advertising sales,” she explained.

The new community guide is a SCHOA alternative to the Sun City and Sun City West telephone books published by Sun Cities Publishing of Scottsdale. Phone books for the Sun Cities were published for 2019. Don Davey of Sun Cities Publishing said in an Aug. 22 voice mail the company will continue to publish the annual Sun Cities phone books.

IF YOU GO:

What: Sun City Home Owners Association CC&R workshop

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15

Where: Fairway Recreation Center, 10600 W. Peoria Ave.

PROPOSED CC&R CHANGES

As recommended by the SCHOA CC&R Review Committee in June, below are the proposed amendments to the Sun City covenants, conditions and restrictions.

The SCHOA board in March committed an unspecified amount of funds from the operating budget, including some donations, to the CC&R revision campaign.

Many of the recommended CC&R changes revolve around condition-of-property issues. They also incorporate many of the clarifications to the CC&Rs into the full document.

• Will allow variances for underage spouses who inherit property, as long as they do not bring in anyone under 55.

• Fences and setbacks must be consistent with Maricopa County codes and ordinances.

• No parking on streets longer than 72 hours in a 30-day period; no parking on landscaping, and no parking of inoperable or unsightly vehicles on a property.

• Prohibit wooden fences.

• Requiring detached garages be no taller than the adjoining home and a driveway must lead into the garage.

• Detached utility buildings will be allowed if they are screened or walled so they are not visible from the street.

• Gazebos and other outdoor living structures will be allowed and eliminate the phrase “servants’ quarters” from the document.

• Rentals of 29 days or less would be prohibited.

• Removed the phrase “except in a garage” from parking provision.

• Clarify responsibility for bushes, hedges or trees that infringe on neighboring properties.