RCSC officials to research Sun City club usage data

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Recreation Centers of Sun City officials will research options to provide club usage data to the board’s Long Range Planning Committee.

The panel asked for the data to allow members to establish club usage trends. The committee is charged with researching potential capital improvement needs and developing a long-range plan to address them.

“This has been brought up by the Long Range Planning Committee and the Member Outreach Committee before,” said Dale Lehrer, board vice president.

Jerry DeLano, board president, said he opposed the request because RCSC officials did not have all the data being requested and that it would be expensive to gather it. Stella Van Ness, board member, said club usage data had been collected in the past but was stopped at some point.

“Some clubs no longer keep track of that information,” she said.

Ms. Lehrer said in her visits to recreation centers she found that a lot of clubs still have signup sheets for members as they come to participate in club activities. Board member Michael Kennedy said he could see the difficulty of collecting that information for clubs that have outdoor activities and do not have access to an electronic check-in system. However, he agreed the planning committee should have the data.

““They and we should have as much data as they can get to make decisions on big dollar items,” he said.

In the end, the board voted 8-1, with Mr. DeLano dissenting, to provide all monitored and unmonitored club usage on a monthly basis to the committee.