Peoria appoints water services director

By Philip Haldiman

Cape Powers has been named the new director for the Peoria Water Services Department, where he will oversee more than 90 employees and a $38 million budget.

Mr. Powers’ salary is $135,000. He replaced Interim Water Services Director Tammy Shreeve.

Prior to this appointment in May, Mr. Powers was the city’s water services planning operations manager, where he led daily operations, including maintenance, billing, and customer service.

“Cape’s extensive knowledge in the construction and utilities industries has been a huge asset to Peoria,” City Manager Jeff Tyne stated in a news release. “We are happy to have him join our leadership team.”

As the new director, Mr. Powers will also be overseeing regulatory compliance, water rights, planning efforts water and wastewater operations, and sustainability programs.

“I am thrilled to be selected as Peoria’s water services director and I am looking forward to leading a team of outstanding individuals who provide superior service to residents on a daily basis,” Mr. Powers said in the release.

Before joining Peoria, Mr. Powers was the vice president of construction and utilities for a private land development firm, engineering manager for the city of Bellingham, Washington, and project manager for an engineering consulting firm. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Western Washington University and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Washington State University.

Mr. Powers is also a licensed professional engineer in Arizona and Washington, a member of the American Water Works Association and a past president of five homeowners’ associations and two nonprofits for community enhancement and arts.

