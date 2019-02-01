No new water rates, consolidation in Sun Cities for now

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Sun Cities residents can breathe a sigh of relief as they will not see increased water rates or district consolidation — at least for now.

The Arizona Corporation Commission was evenly split on a Jan. 25 vote for both those requests from EPCOR Water America officials. That means rates will remain what they are and 11 statewide water districts — Agua Fria, Anthem, Chaparral, Havasu, Mohave, North Mohave, Paradise Valley, Sun City, Sun City West, Tubac and Willow Valley — will remain separate. But residents should not get too comfortable with this situation, according to Greg Eisert, former Sun City Home Owners Association board member and Governmental Affairs Committee chairman.

“The vote was split with Chairman (Bob) Burns and Commissioner (Boyd) Dunn voting in favor of the recommended opinion and order and commissioners (Justin) Olson and (Andy) Tobin voting against it,” Mr. Eisert stated in an email. “Commissioners Olson and Tobin believed the rates were too high and EPCOR would over-earn at the expense of ratepayers.”

Commissioner Sandra Kennedy recused herself from the discussion and vote on the issue. She cited a constituent’s concerns that she violated the commission’s ex parte rules. The constituent, not named in Ms. Kennedy’s letter to other commissioners, stated “I am concerned that these (ex parte) rules were broken by the remarks of a sitting commissioner and a newly elected commissioner.”

Cross River resident Fran Noe contacted Independent Jan. 13 by email referencing an Oct. 17, 2018 article detailing an ACC candidate forum in Sun City prior to the Nov. 6 general election. In that forum, all four candidates (Ms. Kennedy, Justin Olson, Kiana Marie Sears and Rodney Glassman) said they opposed consolidation of utility companies in general, but stressed they would make decisions on pending and future cases based on the evidence presented in hearings. Mr. Olson said he opposed cross subsidization, which he believes is what consolidation is. Ms. Kennedy said if she were elected she would issue a letter calling for a rehearing of the 2017 ACC decision on wastewater consolidation.

“While I strongly believe I did not violate the commission’s ex parte rules, as defined by the commission rules, I take seriously the issues of impropriety raised by the constituent,” Ms. Kennedy stated. “I understand that my comments may be construed as prejudging the case prior to reviewing all the evidence, that was not my intention. It is important to me that the public trust in the commission be restored.”

The Arizona Corporation Commission Administrative Law Judge published Dec. 31 her recommended opinion and order, which included a recommendation not favoring district consolidations, according to Mr. Eisert. The tie vote defeated the ROO.

Following the 2-2 vote, a motion to reconsider was presented that basically offered opportunities for EPCOR officials to adjust their income requirements lower, but they declined, he added.

“Bottom line, it means everything remains the same — no consolidation and no price increases,” Mr. Eisert said.

Mr. Burns concluded the Jan. 25 meeting by directing the Corporation Commission’s Hearing Division to open a new docket and begin the process to determine EPCOR’s eligibility for interim rates. The company will need to file a request for those interim rates, submitting them to the docket. The company can also refile for a new rate case.

Rebecca Stenholm, EPCOR spokeswoman, did not respond by press time to an email requesting comment on the company’s plans.