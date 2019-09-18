Litchfield Park considers what business types to allow in proposed City Center

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

Litchfield Park’s Planning & Zoning Commission and City Council are considering what types of businesses and other land uses to permit in the planned downtown City Center project.

By the end of the year, City Council will take action on new general plan and zoning designations that will outline allowed land uses and design guidelines for the planned downtown commercial and entertainment center. By law, any major general plan amendment must be acted on by City Council in the same calendar year it is proposed.

Planning consultant Jason Sanks said the general plan designation creates a basis of the vision for City Center and the zoning district creates more specific guidelines for what types of businesses should be allowed and design themes for the project.

“How do we want the street, the sidewalks, the buildings, the open spaces, the park space, even down to light poles and the signage, what do we want it to look like so it looks and feels like the kind of place for residents or anybody, really, in the Valley to want to come to Litchfield Park,” Mr. Sanks said at a Planning & Zoning Commission meeting this month. “And whether they’re hanging out to buy some things or hanging out to go to a restaurant or to go to one of our festivals, we want to create an environment that makes sense from top to bottom.”

The Planning & Zoning Commission’s public hearing on City Center general plan and zoning designation is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 9 with Tuesday, Nov. 12 as a backup date. City Council has tentatively scheduled a public hearing on the issue for Wednesday, Nov. 20 with an optional second meeting Wednesday, Dec. 18 to ensure any action is taken before the end-of-year deadline.

The City Center designations would apply to 29 acres that includes City Hall and vacant, city-owned land around City Hall. The site is bordered by Fairway Drive to the north, Wigwam Boulevard to the south, Litchfield Road to the west and Old Litchfield Road to the east.

It’s long been the city’s vision to create a downtown center. A plan was created in 1996 for a “Village Center” downtown that never came to fruition. By adopting new general plan designation and zoning districts, the city will also repeal the 1996 plans for the formerly proposed Village Center.

“The goals for the City Center General Plan Land Use Designation are to create a heart in the middle of the city of Litchfield Park. We’ve always conceived of it developing that way, but the actual documentation for a vision is part of this request,” Mr. Sanks said.

Litchfield Park has been revisiting plans for the City Center in the past three years. City Council accepted tentative plans for the project from a planning and consultant group, Destination LP, in May. As part of that process, staff realized a new general plan designation and zoning district would be necessary.

City Council has already OK’d funding for several initial projects for City Center’s construction, mostly road improvements, such as extending Village Parkway through the site. While most design ideas are still tentative, City Council has also approved funding for one aspect of City Center that there seems to be no debate over: “The Park” — a grass field in the middle of the project for entertainment and city events.

“We do have a vision that the center of City Center would provide space for festivals and other sorts of events to occur,” Mr. Sanks said.

Mr. Sanks said the city’s current tentative plans for City Center are to gear businesses more toward high-end retail and service businesses rather than basic service retail. He noted this doesn’t necessarily mean the city would approach it like Scottsdale’s Kierland Commons, but that staff and Council might consider disallowing businesses like a dry cleaner or day care center in the project.

Tentative plans allow for restaurants, bars, entertainment uses, retail, offices, personal services, fitness center, religious institutions, public schools and hotels and motels, along with other permitted uses.

Some uses would be permitted only by conditional use permit or as part of a planned development, which both require additional consideration from the Planning & Zoning Commission and City Council.

Under current plans, a conditional use permit is required for any retail or entertainment business greater than 50,000 square feet and for private, charter or trade schools.

Mr. Sanks noted City Center will likely need an entertainment district designation, which allows it to suspend laws that require separations of businesses that sell alcohol from schools or churches. This is both because of the Church at Litchfield Park directly northeast of the City Center site and if any schools were to be added to City Center.

Building heights would be capped at 35 feet and two stories, but businesses could apply for Council to allow a third story on a building.

Residential units are only allowed on the site as part of a planned development, which requires Commission and Council consideration and would be in future phases of development. Any residential units would be apartment-style and would have retail on the first floor with the residential units above on the second or third floor.

Residents at the Planning & Zoning meeting this month brought up concerns of vehicle and pedestrian congestion in the area, the amount of open space, proper lighting and concerns over a parking structure being built.

Mr. Sanks said staff is looking into these issues if they’ve not been addressed already. He said Council has the consideration of adding a parking structure or two to City Center in future phases of development based on need. He said it depends on how quickly development happens at the project.

Another resident concern was that downtown would lose Litchfield Park’s small-town feel, which Mr. Sanks said is something staff is keeping in mind.

“There’s a lot of concern about how densely it will be built. Will it feel like downtown Scottsdale? Will it feel like downtown Tempe? Of course it will be our own flavor, but there’s been a lot of attention paid to making sure that it doesn’t feel too big or too ominous.”

Litchfield Park Independent Mark Carlisle can be reached at mcarlisle@newszap.com or found on Twitter @mwcarlisle.