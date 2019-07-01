Litchfield Park City Council gives $17,500 of city funds to local nonprofits

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

Litchfield Park City Council approved $17,500 of taxpayer money to be donated to local nonprofits.

The money from the city’s general fund was earmarked “for the purpose of donating public funds to local non-profit agencies which provide a public service/benefit to the community” last year when the budget for fiscal year 2019, which ends June 30, was set last year, according to city staff’s report. The same amount was donated out of the general fund last fiscal year.

The Litchfield Park Historical Society received the largest donation of $2,771. The only other amount above $2,000 was a $2,143 donation to Agua Fria Food & Clothing Bank.

Seventeen of 22 nonprofits that requested money from City Council received donations, but they asked for far more than Council had to give. The 22 requests totaled $115,545, more than six and half times what Council had to allocate. More than half of the requested total came from one group, the American Junior Golf Association, which asked for $60,000. It did not receive any money from Council.

After city staff made a recommendation on how much to give to each group, the process for dividing the funds was for each of seven city council members to write how much they’d like to give each group, each adding to $17,500. The council members’ suggestions were then averaged to determine how much the city would donate to each group. If fewer than four council members voted to allocate money to a group, the group did not receive anything.

Besides the American Junior Golf Association, Flights for Life, the Southwest Ballet Theatre, St. Thomas Aquinas Conference of St. Vincent de Paul and the WHAM Art Association did not receive any money from the city. The AJGA and the WHAM Art Association were the only group that all seven on council agreed should not receive any funding.

City Council did not meet the original requested amount of any of the groups. The Homeless Youth Connection got the closest, receiving $1,243 of the $1,500 it requested (83%).

Council’s recommendations ran closely in line with staff’s recommendations. No group that received funds received less than 91% of what staff recommended, and all five groups that received no funding were recommended to not receive funding by staff. Council exceeded staff’s recommendations with five groups.

After the Litchfield Park Historical Society and the Agua Fria Food & Clothing Bank, the next largest donations went to the New Life Center ($1,539), the Southwest Lending Closet ($1,471), Blue Star Moms of the Southwest Valley ($1,404), the City of Avondale Senior Center ($1,293) and the Homeless Youth Connection ($1,243).

The smallest donation went to Copper Sun Tennis, which also requested the least. It received $227 of the $370 it requested.

The largest deviation from the average by a council member was Vice Mayor Paul Faith suggesting $4,200 for the Litchfield Park Historical Society, which ultimately received $2,771 — the average of the seven council members. The next highest vote on the group was $3,200 by Councilwoman Ann Donahue; city staff recommended $2,800 for the group. Mr. Faith’s vote brought the average, and the donation, up by $238.

Mark Carlisle can be reached at mcarlisle@newszap.com. Follow him on Twitter @mwcarlisle.