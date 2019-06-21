Litchfield Park City Council approves $19M tentative budget

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

The Litchfield Park City Council has approved its tentative budget for the next fiscal year, capping the city’s spending at $19,026,365.

The tentative budget sets the maximum expenditure amount for the city. The final budget can be revised downward, but not upward. City Council will vote on the final budget during a public meeting Wednesday, June 19 in the Community Room at the Litchfield Park Library, 101 W. Wigwam Blvd.

The tentative budget for fiscal year 2020, which begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2020, is $1.16 million more than last year’s budget.

The budget allocates $8.8 million for operating expenses, $4.5 million for capital expenses, $2.7 million in general contingency and $3 million in contingency specifically for City Center, the planned mixed-use downtown development.

The top increases are attributed to construction projects related to City Center, cost of living increases for city employees, two new positions in Public Works and increases for the Litchfield Park Recreation Center and public safety.

Mayor Tom Schoaf pointed out that the planned one-time expenditures included in the budget are not automatic and will be reconsidered by Council as they are brought up throughout the year before being approved.

“All of those are things that are going to come back to Council throughout the year for approval and we will take them in regard to the situation we’re in when they come to us and what kind of leverage we have and what the economy looks like and, you know, a million other things that will come into play. So, this budget gives us a lot of flexibility to deal with things as we move forward,” Mayor Schoaf said.

The largest increase was adding a $3 million contingency to start construction projects related to City Center, which is designed to make downtown into a commercial destination. City Manager Bill Stephens said he’s not sure if the city will use the entire $3 million in contingency but more than $1.25 million has already been budgeted.

The next largest increase is a $363,000 hike for the city’s personnel costs, due to two new positions and to keep up with cost of living increases. The city will pay its employees $3.1 million in total next year.

More than a third of the increase, $130,000, is to pay for two new maintenance technicians in the Public Works Department.

“I need two (more) employees. I can’t do it without them,” said Public Works Director Brian Goodman, noting the additional acreage his staff has recently become responsible for, including the right-of-way on Wigwam Boulevard, the grounds of The Church at Litchfield Park, La Loma Homestead and the new Jackie Robinson Little League Field.

“Right now, we’re already pushing our max, and if you guys want to see the aesthetics of the city remain the way they are and improve, I need two more employees. Otherwise, they will decline. There’s no way around it,” Mr. Goodman said.

The two additional employees gives Mr. Goodman 18 employees in his department. He said two was a light increase and he would ideally have more, but he didn’t want to request too much.

On top of the $130,000 for the two new positions, the rest of the department’s personnel cost is increasing by $20,000. With a $55,000 increase for supplies, Public Works’ total budget increase is $205,000, topping all other departments.

The next largest budgeted departmental increase is Recreation Services, which tops last year’s budgeted amount by $118,000. However, the department far exceeded last year’s budgeted amount. It is estimated that when the fiscal year ends on June 30, the department will have cost the city $455,000 when it was budgeted for $323,000. The budgeted amount for fiscal year 2020, $442,000 is less than the estimated final amount for fiscal year 2019.

Budget and Finance Director Lars Johnson noted the city set a goal in 2010 to cap Rec Center spending at $300,000

“We’ve had some structural changes that makes $300,000 unrealistic,” Mr. Johnson said.

Mainly, personnel costs made the goal unrealistic. This year’s Recreation Services personnel budget outspends last year’s by $88,000. Mr. Larson’s notes state last year’s budget was unrealistic and did not account for several years’ worth of minimum wage increases, cost of living adjustment and permanent staff wage increases.

Public Safety topped last year’s budget by $109,000. Most of that amount, $91,000, goes to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office contract increases; $32,000 goes to Goodyear Fire contract increases and $2,000 goes to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control contract increases.

Those increases will be offset by a reduced budget for jail fees, which reduced to bring them in line with billing trends.

In an upcoming workstudy meeting, City Council will consider the costs and benefits of expanding MCSO patrol hours in Litchfield Park. Currently, MCSO is contracted to have one officer patrolling the city 18 hours out of the day.

“I think we’re doing a disservice to our city to our residents,” Councilman Peter Mahoney said, encouraging an increase to patrol hours.

Mr. Johnson said the city has flexibility in the budget to potentially add patrol hours during the 2020 fiscal year.

Mr. Larson is in his first year with the city and going through his first budget process. Throughout the process, Mayor Schoaf noted that Mr. Johnson had outperformed his predecessor, Benjamin Ronquillo.

Mayor Schoaf said that in the past, the city had not always accounted for expenses under the department they should apply to, which the city is looking to correct moving forward.

“This budgeting cycle has been more professionally handled by staff than what we’ve had in the past, since I’ve been mayor,” Mayor Schoaf said. “You’ve done a very good job of putting everything together, and in the process I think he’s identified things that we have done incorrectly in the past that we’re going to get a handle on in our future.”

Mark Carlisle can be reached at mcarlisle@newszap.com. Follow him on Twitter @mwcarlisle.