Knecht to run again in 2020, moves from Independent to Democrat

Former Peoria Unified School District board member Kathy Knecht announced she will run again for Arizona state office in Legislative District 21 in the 2020 election.

But this time she is running as a Democrat for the Arizona House of Representatives.

In 2018, Ms. Knech ran as an Independent in the Senate race for district 21, but lost to Rick Gray (R-Sun City) by about 4 percentage points.

In that campaign, she said she learned that many voters register Independent because they are disgusted with partisan politics, or because they are fed up with partisan gridlock. However, she said, it seems many were unwilling to vote for an Independent candidate.

“In the end, we learned that despite extraordinary support from Republicans, Democrats, and Independents who wanted to change the status quo, that being an Independent on the ballot was ultimately not a pathway to success,” Ms. Knecht said.

If elected, she would serve Peoria, Sun City, El Mirage, Surprise and Youngtown.

She said her party affiliation may have changed, but her message has not.

Ms. Knect said she will work to bring people together, solve problems, put an end to self-serving policies and corruption in the legislature and attract high-paying jobs to the state and region.

She said her frustration with how the Arizona Republican legislature failed the state’s children and caused an education crisis will continue to be a motivating factor.

“I still have an unflinching commitment to quality public education for every kid in Arizona; for safe, effective schools and fairly compensated educators. We must hold the state accountable for meeting its constitutional obligation to fund education,” Ms. Knect said. “Education remains my passion — for our children’s futures and for the economic development and quality of life for every Arizonan.”

