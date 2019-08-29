Glendale names former police chief Rick St. John new deputy city manager

St. John will lead public safety areas

Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps has selected former Glendale police chief Rick St. John to be the interim deputy city manager over public safety.

In his new role, Mr. St. John will provide support for the Glendale Police Department, Glendale Fire Department, Emergency Management Services as well as the Glendale Regional Public Safety Training Center. Working closely with the chief of police and the fire chief, Mr. St. John will lead the city’s efforts to develop sustainable budgets for public safety, implement strategic planning initiatives and develop policies that protect lives and enhance the safety of the community.

“The most critical services in our city are focused around public safety and Rick Mr. St. John will be able to hit the ground running as a strong leader in this key position,” Mr. Phelps said. “I am confident in Rick’s ability to bring sustainable, innovative ideas and solutions that will improve the community as he oversees Glendale’s comprehensive public safety efforts.”

Along with Deputy City Manager Brent Stoddard, Mr. St. John is one of two deputy city managers for Glendale who work closely with City Manager Kevin Mr. Phelps on strategies to help city employees deliver results that will improve the lives of the residents they serve.

Mr. St. John comes to the city through a contract with Interim Public Management, a firm that places executives in positions where there is a short or long-term void or to deal with specific issues. He served as Glendale’s Chief of Police for three years, retiring earlier this summer. He has a strong track record of working on complex policy and community- based issues in law enforcement. During his almost twenty-three years of service with the Glendale Police Department, Mr. St. John either oversaw or was involved with every division of the department. He started his career as a patrol officer and was part of Glendale’s first neighborhood response unit and the first domestic violence unit. He then became a training officer who taught his colleagues the newest law enforcement techniques and ultimately held senior leadership positions as assistant chief, then chief of police.

“I am excited for this opportunity to continue to lead our public safety divisions that collectively represent the best men and women in the nation,” Mr. St. John said. “This is a tremendous opportunity to continue to work with a management team and a public safety leadership team that are all focused on serving, assisting and protecting the community that we all love.”

Mr. St. John received a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from Arizona State University. He is married and has four children.

Editor’s note: The above was republished from a city of Glendale news release.