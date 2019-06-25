Glendale Council to take next step in reviewing own pay in Tuesday workshop

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

Last month, Glendale City Council members created a committee to review their own salaries and consider revising the process for changing council pay.

In Tuesday’s workshop the Council will recommend appointments to what will be called the Council Compensation Committee and discuss the committee’s role and responsibilities.

Tuesday’s workshop starts at 12:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 5850 W. Glendale Ave. Council workshops and meetings are open to the public. They can be viewed live on Channel 11 or on the city’s website.

The committee, to be made of five members who cannot be city staff or elected officials, will present a suggestion to council, which can then decide to accept, reject or modify the suggestion before sending it to the ballot at the next election for voter approval. If voters approve, the salary change would be implemented immediately after the election.

Mayor Jerry Weiers makes $48,000 per year and each of the other council members make $34,000 per year in what are meant to be part-time jobs. Many on council say the job requires more hours than a typical part-time job.

Council pay was last reviewed in 2006.