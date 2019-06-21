Glendale Council approves $736 million budget, decreases property tax rate

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

Glendale City Council approved a $736 million budget for the new fiscal year and reduced the city’s property tax levy by 6%.

The city’s budget for fiscal year 2020, which starts July 1 and ends June 30, 2020, is a 6.8% increase from fiscal year 2019 budget. This nearly triples the rate the 2.5% rate the budget rose between fiscal year 2018 and fiscal year 2019.

The new budget, approved in a 6-1 vote, will include funding increased parks maintenance, the new Heroes Park Library, a Centerline District Arts and Cultural Initiative, 2020 census outreach, two new deputy city manager positions and a chief data analytics officer in the city manager’s office and more than $100 million toward capital improvements to streets and water and wastewater facilities.

Glendale will spend $430 million in the coming year on operating expenses, $181 million on capital improvements and $87 million in debt service. The city’s contingency is $38 million.

“Each of you as elected officials should feel proud with how this city, how this proposed budget invests taxpayer dollars and resources,” City Manager Kevin Phelps told City Council members during the meeting they approved the final budget. “And to the Glendale citizens who are watching tonight’s meeting, I believe you can rest assured that this city is being a good steward of your tax dollars.”

Homeowners in Glendale will be paying less in taxes to the city next year, as Glendale reduced its share of property taxes from $1.9764 per $100 of assessed property value to $1.8585 per $100.

“This is kind of unheard-of to see a city reducing its tax rate,” said Sahuaro District Councilman Ray Malnar. “And again, we’ve done this for the past four years, and I think the city needs to understand that this council is committed to keeping their taxes down.”

Glendale’s total amount collected from property taxes will still increase — a projected $26.3 million compared to $25.8 million the year prior — because of new construction in the past year, according to city staff’s report, which allowed the city to reduce tax rates.

The largest chunk of the city’s $631 million in projected revenue is $118 million from city sales tax.

One of the largest departmental increases is the city manager’s office, which sees its operating budget increase from $1.07 million last year to $1.67 million this year. This is chiefly due to three new positions — two deputy city managers and a chief data analytics officer. Glendale already has two assistant city managers under Mr. Phelps. The second assistant city manager position was added less than two years ago.

Barrel District Councilman Bart Turner, the lone no vote on the budget’s approval, complained that staff did not provide information on the three new positions. He made the same complaint when the tentative budget was approved in May.

“Still, a month later, I have no job description, I don’t have anything about the qualifications or their responsibilities, the salary range that we’re creating with these positions,” Mr. Turner said.

The three new positions in Mr. Phelps’ office are not mentioned in the 290-page budget document, it only mentions the 56% increase to the office’s budget. A preliminary staff report presented to Council earlier this year mentioned the chief data and analytics officer would cause an ongoing annual expense of $134,000.

Mr. Turner mentioned he would not have voted no on the budget’s approval, which is required for the city government to remain open, if he were the deciding vote. Because he could tell the budget would pass anyway, he said he voted no to “to register my discontent” with the lack of information on the new staff positions created by the budget.

Councilman Jamie Aldama, whose Ocotillo District includes some of the oldest parts of Glendale, said he liked much of the budget, but advocated for spending to preserve the city’s existing facilities.

“Moving forward in our next budget years, we need to start looking at, how do we take care of what we already have before we start investing in new amenities for other parts of the city?” Mr. Aldama said. “I want to maintain the integrity of all of our districts city-wide, but again, we have to get back to the equitable services for other communities in the city and then their amenities.”

Most of the city’s capital improvement dollars will go toward water ($64 million), streets ($25 million) and wastewater ($22 million) projects.

The city will spend $1.35 million on parks capital projects this year, including $545,000 on constructing new parks and $227,000 on constructing new trails and open space. Beginning in fiscal year 2022, Glendale plans to up its spending on parks, putting $71 million toward capital parks projects between 2022 and 2030.

Mr. Phelps noted the city provides services far beyond parks. The $236 million operating budget for the general fund, which he noted breaks down to $952 per person, Mr. Phelps said funds public services of 24/7 police, fire, 9/11, jail and emergency medical services; 70 parks including Thunderbird Conservation Park; four libraries; code enforcement, the building safety and planning and zoning departments; public access Channel 11; maintenance, operation and debt service on Gila River Arena and Camelback Ranch; debt service and support for the Glendale Civic Center and Renaissance convention center and maintaining and operating the city’s website.

Vice Mayor Joyce Clark, from the Yucca District, praised the figure of $952 per person for those services provided.

“I think too often in local government, we tend to be a little bit shy about talking about taxpayer dollars and how we do resources,” Mr. Phelps said, “but I think when you really look at it as a value proposition, I think we can stand up very proudly in the city of Glendale, and we can say that nobody can match the services that we deliver every day this year, every minute of the week at the level that we do here.”

Mark Carlisle can be reached at mcarlisle@newszap.com. Follow him on Twitter @mwcarlisle.