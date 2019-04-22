Coming into the city: Developer takes steps to annex, bring new homes into Peoria

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

A developer is looking to build a housing community with a projected density of about two homes per acre on about 15 acres near the corner of 75th Avenue and Acoma Drive, according to a staff report.

The proposed project is named Acoma Estates and is expected to include 28 detached homes, with lot sizes between 11,600 and 12,000 square-feet.

Officials said currently the property is in unincorporated Maricopa County, and applicant KMK desires to annex into Peoria to take advantage of the services the city offers.

The city recently rezoned the property from Maricopa County R1-10 Residential Unit Plan Development to Peoria’s similar zoning category of Planned Area Development.

Rezoning to an equal zoning category from the initial Maricopa County zoning category is required before annexation can take place, according to state law.

The Peoria City Council is expected to consider the annexation May 7.

Officials said there has been no opposition to this project.

City Planner Amanda Beck said the proposed initial zoning of city of Peoria Planned Area Development zoning district allows for the same custom development standards and uses as permitted by the Maricopa County R1-10 Residential Unit Plan Development zoning district.

This property and a second in Glendale was a part of a land swap deal that sent the former Challenger Space Center property, adjacent to Sunrise Mountain High School, 21200 N. 83rd Ave., to Peoria Unified School District in 2017.

Philip Haldiman can be reached at 623-876-3697 or phaldiman@newszap.com. Follow him ,on Twitter @philiphaldiman.