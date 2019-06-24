City manager gets 5% raise, reasons for increase not made public

By Philip Haldiman

The Peoria City Council approved a 5 percent raise for City Manager Jeff Tyne’s second year in the position.

The raise increases his annual base salary from $222,600 to $233,730, and includes a 2% increase to the deferred compensation for a new annual contribution of $16,546 toward retirement benefits.

The Peoria Today requested documents regarding the review, but spokeswoman Jennifer Stein said there were no documents publicly available pertaining the performance review for the city manager because the review was conducted in executive session June 4. Ms. Stein also stated there were no publicly available benchmarks by which to judge the performance of the city manager.

It is common for Valley municipalities to conduct reviews privately, she said.

In Arizona, municipalities are given a provision within state statutes to discuss certain items away from the limelight of the public arena. The closed-door meetings are known as executive sessions.

Mr. Tyne’s contract states that council and city manager shall participate in a facilitated goal setting with the goals and objectives committed to writing.

He has been with Peoria for about 20 years — for four years as the deputy city manager, in which he oversaw police, fire-medical, public works, utilities, community services, human resources, intergovernmental affairs, finance, and budget departments. Previously he was the budget director, where he was in charge of budget development, strategic initiatives, policy analysis, performance management and grants management. Mr. Tyne also served as the community services director where he managed all parks, libraries, recreation programs, sports stadium, and arts activities.

