Woman jailed in connection to fatal wrong-way collision in Glendale

An alleged wrong-way driver is in custody weeks after a collision in Glendale killed a 20-year-old woman.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Delilah Castillo, 22, of Glendale, was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder, criminal damage, and endangerment.

She allegedly drove the wrong way on Loop 101 near Union Hills Drive in the early morning hours of July 30 when her vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by LaiQuan Lemon, 20, of Goodyear.

Ms. Lemon was pronounced dead at the scene. She had graduated from Estrella Foothills High School and had recently obtained her EMT license.

DPS said Ms. Castillo had been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Aug. 8, DPS followed up and said Ms. Castillo was transported to a rehabilitation hospital for treatment of her injuries. She was eventually released and booked into jail Wednesday.

DPS spokesman Bart Graves said Ms. Castillo was found to be impaired by alcohol at the time of the wrong-way collision.

Court documents for Ms. Castillo are currently sealed, according to the Maricopa County Superior Court.

She was jailed in lieu of a $50,000 bond with a court appearance scheduled for Aug. 27.