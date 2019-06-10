Woman dead after being pulled from Phoenix condominium fire

A 53-year-old woman is dead after firefighters pulled her from a burning condo in north Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews responded to the condo fire around 5:30 a.m. Monday near 28th Street and Greenway Road.

Crews entered the home and searched through heavy smoke and fire before finding a 53-year-old woman.

Officials tried to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male occupant of the condo reported that he awoke to the fire and tried to wake up the woman. When she didn’t move, he went to get a fire extinguisher from outside. He tried to re-enter but couldn’t because of the the fire was too intense.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation but is expected to be okay.

Six residents in nearby units were displaced by the fire. However, they may have been able to return later in the day.

Additional firefighters at the scene continued to extinguish the fire and worked on protecting the surrounding condos. Two other units suffered some smoke damage but the fire was contained to the original condo.

It was not immediately known if the woman died from the effects of the fire. Phoenix Fire deferred inquiries on the victim to Phoenix police.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, which tracks media-reported home fire fatalities, there were six home fire deaths in Arizona between Jan. 1 and May 25.

In all but one of those fires, the age of the deceased victim was 60 and older.