Woman arrested in connection with stabbing in El Mirage

A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in El Mirage.

The incident occurred Sunday night near Thunderbird and El Mirage roads.

The El Mirage Police Department said its officers found a man with a stab wound to the abdomen area and some type of injury to his head. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

After interviewing witnesses, El Mirage police arrested Isabel Soto Hernandez, 48, and booked her into the Fourth Avenue Jail on assault and disorderly conduct charges.

El Mirage police said they are still investigating to establish a motive behind the stabbing.

Court documents for Ms. Hernandez’s arrest have been requested.