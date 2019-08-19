Woman accused of shooting boyfriend during argument in Surprise

A woman is accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend during an argument in Surprise, according to records.

Lorraine Duarte-Nila, 37, was booked into jail Friday on one count of second-degree murder.

According to court documents, Surprise police responded to a shooting Friday morning at a trailer in an area northwest of Grand Avenue and Loop 303.

The Surprise Fire-Medical Department also responded and pronounced a man dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

Records state Ms. Duarte-Nila was hyperventilating at the scene and was taken to a Sun City West hospital for treatment.

Ms. Duarte-Nila later told police she had been arguing with her boyfriend over him making their bed smell and sitting in her seat at a table.

Her boyfriend reportedly grabbed her necklace and told her to move or he would break it. She then went over to collect some items when she felt a handgun in some clothes, court documents state.

Ms. Duarte-Nila said she pointed the gun at her boyfriend to scare him because she was tired of being bullied.

Her boyfriend advised her to be careful or it might fire. While still arguing, the firearm discharged and struck Ms. Duarte-Nila’s boyfriend.

Ms. Duarte-Nila was arrested upon release from the hospital and was jailed in lieu of a $500,000 bond. She is due in court Aug. 23 and 27.