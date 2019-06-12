Water safety event at Glendale pool is free and open to the public

Glendale Firefighters Charities is teaming up with council member Ian Hugh, SRP, AT&T, the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona, Phoenix Children’s hospital and Glendale parks and recreation to bring the public a free drowning prevention and water safety pool day.

Festivities are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday June 15 at at Rose Lane pool, 5003 W. Marlette Ave. Mr. Hugh is covering admission, so the event is free and open to the public.

Glendale firefighters will be around at 2 p.m. to perform a mock drowning for attendees.

Along with the mock drowning, participants will see a CPR demonstration, have life jacket fittings, and there will be a raffle at 4 p.m.

The public can enjoy a refreshing afternoon at the pool while learning about water safety. Partners mentioned above will have booths with information and giveaways.

“We are in the middle of drowning season and every reminder to watch your kids around water is important,” a Glendale Fire Department release states. “If one life is saved from watching this presentation than we have done our job. Drownings are preventable and with supervision we can make them a thing of the past.”