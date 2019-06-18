Two residents displaced after duplex catches fire in Sun City

Two residents have been displaced after their duplex in Sun City caught fire.

The incident happened Sunday night near 103rd Avenue and Prairie Hills Drive.

According to the Sun City Fire & Medical Department, the fire involved one single-story duplex that was wood-framed with a pitched roof.

Officials said the occupant of one side of the duplex stated she heard the smoke detector late at night, exited her bedroom, and saw a fire next to her recliner in the living room. While checking what was happening, she tripped and fell.

To her luck, a passerby walking his dog heard the smoke detector and the occupant’s yells for help. He entered the residence and helped the woman exit.

“His actions probably saved her life,” officials said.

The woman was treated at the scene and refused transport. The neighbor on the other side of the duplex was transported with minor smoke inhalation and released Monday.

The side of the duplex that caught fire is a total loss, while the other side required minor smoke cleanup. However, neither side has power after their meters were pulled, resulting in the displacement of the residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.