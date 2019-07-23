Tempe man accused of possessing child porn, molesting 5-year-old boy

A Tempe man was arrested on suspicion of producing and distributing child pornography and molesting a 5-year-old boy.

Todd Aillon, 30, was booked into jail Monday on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of child molestation.

On July 17, a witness told authorities that Mr. Aillon had been selling methamphetamine out of his Tempe home and possessed child porn.

Mr. Aillon had been out of town but returned to the Valley that same day and was arrested at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

He told police he had a preference for children ages 8 to 12, and that he had a friend who let Mr. Aillon babysit a 5-year-old boy despite knowing he had a sexual interest in children.

Police searched Mr. Aillon’s electronic devices and found thousands of sexually explicit images and videos involving children and infants as young as 2 to 6 months. Mr. Aillon also allegedly possessed porn of the 5-year-old. He admitted to taking nude photos of the child.

Mr. Aillon said he likes to watch child porn when high on meth. He reportedly shared child porn with a group of people online and did so to gain respect from them. He also said he is HIV positive and had sex with a 16-year-old boy who was unaware of his status.

Police released him due to no physical evidence or statements of the alleged incidents.

However, police later learned Mr. Aillon’s friend was not the 5-year-old’s parent, but rather a family friend and primary caregiver of the child while the boy’s mother was at school. Authorities contacted the mother, who said she had not heard of Mr. Aillon.

Police also talked to the 5-year-old, who described Mr. Aillon as a friend but said he did not like when Mr. Aillon touched him inappropriately or took photos of him in the shower.

Mr. Aillon was rearrested Monday afternoon in Gilbert. He declined to speak in a second interview and requested a lawyer.

He was jailed in lieu of a $150,000 cash-only bond. Charges of drug possession are pending.