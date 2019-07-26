Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at condo in uptown Phoenix

A man is in jail after Phoenix police identified him as a suspect in a shooting that left him injured and two men dead.

Mitchel Roy Johnson, 33, was booked into jail Thursday on a second-degree murder charge.

Police said he was one of three people shot during a dispute July 15 near Osborn Road and 3rd Avenue.

The other two, Allen Suarez, 23, and Cash Benally, 20, died from their injuries.

Police initially said a dispute between occupants of two condo units led to a shooting, but they were unsure what exactly the groups argued about. Several people fled the condo on foot after the shooting.

However, police corralled multiple occupants of the affected unit who provided accounts of what happened.

Mr. Johnson and another man apparently came to the victims’ unit, and the victims said it appeared as though a robbery was going to occur. Police learned the two men had been at the unit the night before.

At some point, a shooting broke out, with at least one witness reported hearing 20 gunshots, court documents state.

Responding police canvassed the area and found Mr. Johnson around the side of the condo complex. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mr. Johnson was released and eventually arrested Thursday at his residence in Chandler.

He was jailed in lieu of a $1 million bond.