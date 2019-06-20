Surprise police investigating shooting near Waddell, Bullard
An investigation is underway to determine what led to a shooting in Surprise.
The incident happened Thursday morning near Waddell Road and Bullard Avenue.
According to reports, at least two people were shot.
“We are still trying to determine the extent and nature of the incident,” Sgt. Tim Klarkowski said “At this time all I can confirm is that we are investigating.”
Police might provide further details as early as 7 a.m.
