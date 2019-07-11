Surprise police investigate fatal collision near Happy Valley, Citrus roads

An investigation is underway after at least one person was killed in a rollover collision in Surprise.
Before 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Surprise Police Department responded to a collision near Happy Valley and Citrus roads.
According to reports, at least one person died in the collision, described as a rollover. The number of vehicles or occupants involved was not immediately known.
Surprise police said they would have more information on the collision later Thursday.
Traffic Alert – Citrus Road closed between Happy Valley and Faye Way as we investigate an traffic accident in the area. Please use alt routes. Thank you!
— Surprise Police Dept (@Surprise_PD) July 11, 2019