Surprise police investigate fatal collision near Happy Valley, Citrus roads

First Responders, Valley

An investigation is underway after at least one person was killed in a rollover collision in Surprise.

Before 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Surprise Police Department responded to a collision near Happy Valley and Citrus roads.

According to reports, at least one person died in the collision, described as a rollover. The number of vehicles or occupants involved was not immediately known.

Surprise police said they would have more information on the collision later Thursday.



