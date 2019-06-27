Sun City FMD continues agreement for casino runs

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Sun City Fire and Medical Department will continue to answer calls to the Desert Diamond West Valley Resort and receive compensation for it.

The Sun City Fire District Board of Directors accepted an amendment to continue an intergovernmental agreement with Peoria and Glendale fire departments to service the resort, 9431 W. Northern Ave., when requested. The resort is located on unincorporated Maricopa County land that replaces tribal land destroyed by a dam project decades ago. Tohono O’odham officials in 2014 requested, and were granted by U.S. Department of Interior officials, reservation status for 53.3 acres of the land for their casino plans.

However, as it is on unincorporated land, there is no fire agency assigned to service the area except through the countywide automatic aid system.

“We have made seven runs there in the past two years,” said Ron Deadman, Sun City fire chief. “And we have been compensated quickly each time.”

The agreement calls for the responding department to receive $497 per hour per truck that arrives on scene, according to Mr. Deadman. Additional hours per incident are compensated at a slightly higher cost.

“This is the only tax exempt agency willing to pay us for our service,” Mr. Deadman said in encouraging board members to renew the agreement. “I see this as a win-win for us.”

The history of Tohono O’odham Nation, which is located on a reservation near Tucson, having land between Peoria and Glendale goes back to a 1986 federal law, which gave the tribe $30 million to compensate for the loss of nearly 10,000 acres of reservation land near Gila Bend that was flooded by a federal dam project. The law gave the tribe permission to purchase replacement property in Pima, Pinal or Maricopa counties.

The tribe bought about 135 acres near Glendale in 2003 under a corporate name and didn’t reveal the true ownership until it announced its casino plans in 2009 and asked the Interior Department to add the property to the reservation.

Fire budget

The fire district board gave final approval June 18 to the 2019-20 budget that totals $14.5 million for fire and ambulance operations.

While the amount approved is 9.9% higher than the budget approved for 2018-19, that previous budget was for fire operations only. Ambulance operations were separate until the two were combined for the 2019-20 budget.

There were no comments on the budget, which was posted for the public 20 days prior to the June 18 meeting, and there were no comments during a public hearing June 18.