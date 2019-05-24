Juvenile suspect in custody after bank robberies in Sun City

First Responders, Valley

A juvenile suspect is in custody after trying to rob two banks in Sun City.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, a male wearing a black shirt and jeans, a baseball cap, a surgical mask, rubber gloves, and carrying a plastic grocery bag, entered the Wells Fargo, 9901 W. Thunderbird Road, and demanded money from the teller.

However, the teller refused to comply and the suspect left on foot. No weapon was visible.

Less than an hour later, the same male suspect reportedly entered Fry’s, 10660 W. Grand Ave., and approached the Wells Fargo branch. He demanded money from the teller, who complied.

The suspect then fled on foot.

MCSO detectives assumed the investigation and quickly identified a suspect. Around 10:50 a.m. today, MCSO said a juvenile suspect was arrested in connection with the incidents.

An identity was not provided.



