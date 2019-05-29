Robbery suspects in Surprise are arrested outside home in El Mirage

Surprise and El Mirage police teamed up to arrest five people from a home over the weekend after they allegedly robbed a man of his belongings.

Surprise police report Elijah Ferreira, 20, Marsu Hussey, 26, and Tevion Kelly, 21, were booked into jail Sunday on charges of aggravated robbery and assault.

They are alleged to have joined up with two juveniles in robbing a male victim around 5 p.m. Sunday in a neighborhood near Greenway Road and Bullard Avenue. The quintet allegedly stole cash and a cellphone, and then fled in a vehicle.

Police had initially responded to a call of a physical fight in progress.

Sgt. Tim Klarkowski said when officers arrived on scene, they learned that a 17-year-old male victim had arranged to meet up with some individuals to allegedly purchase contraband. When the individuals who were supposed to be making the sale arrived in a vehicle, several males jumped out and began assaulting the victim.

According to a Form IV document, a license plate provided to police allowed officers to tracked the vehicle to a home near south of Thunderbird and El Mirage roads.

There, police detained seven people. Officers drove the victim by the lineup, where he identified five of the individuals as suspects. It is unknown how old the two juvenile suspects were. (More below photo)

Police recovered the cellphone but not the cash, according to records.

Bystanders took cellphone video of the detained individuals lined up outside of the home, as well as the arrests. The video and photos prompted an inquiry to El Mirage and Surprise police about the multiple arrests.

The victim sustained injuries to his head, including swollen marks under his left eye and by his right eye, and multiple lumps behind his right ear. However, he declined to be taken to the hospital.

A Form IV document for Mr. Kelly states the victim has already been harassed by other people since the arrests occurred.

The three adult suspects were jailed in lieu of bonds ranging from $12,000 to $15,000. All are due in court June 4 and 7.