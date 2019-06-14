Police arrest suspect in armed robberies at Peoria, Surprise banks

A man is in custody in connection with four armed robberies that occurred outside banks in Peoria and Surprise.

Peoria police said Matthew Cordell Morency, 26, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Thursday near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix. Peoria’s SWAT team assisted in the case.

He is facing charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and drug possession.

Peoria police said the first robbery occurred 12:15 a.m. May 19 near 91st and Northern avenues. The suspect approached a female victim as she was at a drive-up ATM, pulled a knife on her and demanded money. He then ran from the scene with no injuries to the victim.

Around 11 p.m. that same day, a suspect stabbed a woman in the hand while trying to take her belongings outside Chase Bank near 83rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. He eventually fled with the victim’s purse. The victim was treated and provided a suspect description.

The Daily News-Sun reported on the third and fourth robberies on May 26, when Surprise police released information of the incidents that occurred on the nights of May 20 and 23 outside the Bank of America near Grand Avenue and Bell Road.

In the third robbery, the victim saw the suspect flee in a reported grey SUV with a temporary license plate. The victim provided a license plate number to police. Her description of the suspect matched those in the Peoria robberies.

Due to the similarities of the suspects in the four robberies, Surprise and Peoria police worked to identify Mr. Morency as the suspect and locate the suspect vehicle.

Mr. Morency was processed at the Peoria Police Department and was later booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail.

Surprise police say community members should be cautious when using ATMs, particularly those that are outdoors, and remain aware of their surroundings at all times.

If you hear or see anything suspicious, call your local police department or sheriff’s office.