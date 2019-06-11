Pilot taken to hospital with burn injuries after plane crash in north Phoenix

A pilot is in the hospital with critical burns after a plane crashed onto a street in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Mooney M-20 Turbo crashed under unknown circumstances about one mile west of Deer Valley Airport around 3 p.m. Tuesday near 31st Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the small passenger plane crashed near the intersection and ignited into flames. The pilot, a 50-year-old male, was believed to be the only one on board and suffered second and third-degree burns.

He has been transported to a county hospital for further care in critical condition.

Multiple reports initially stated there were two people who sustained burns.

The cause of the crash is being investigated and the fire has been extinguished.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB is the lead agency and it typically takes a year or more to determine a probable cause of an accident.

According to FlightAware, the plane’s tail number is N576CM and had taken off from Scottsdale’s airport at 2:37 p.m. and was in the air about 15 minutes.

The intersection will be closed during the investigation.