Phoenix police arrest suspects in deadly shooting at Steele Indian School Park

Joshua Paul and Delfred Carroll (MCSO)
First Responders, Valley

Two suspects are in custody in connection with the killing of a 25-year-old man at a park in Phoenix.

Delfred Lynn Caroll, 27, and Joshua Joe Paul, 19, were booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and prohibited possession of a weapon. The pair also had other unrelated warrants.

Police said the victim was beaten, cut with an edged weapon and then shot Monday evening at Phoenix Steele Indian School Park, near Central Avenue and Indian School Road.

He later died at a hospital. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

Witnesses told officers the suspects fled northbound on the light rail with the victims’ backpack. Police caught up with the suspects and arrested them at the station near Camelback Road.

Police said the men were in possession of the victim’s backpack.



