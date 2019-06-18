Authorities are working to determine how a second-alarm fire started on a mountain in the vicinity of homes in the northwest Phoenix area.

Crews from Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, and the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority responded to a brush fire Tuesday afternoon near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

The cities of Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria surround the intersection.

The fire is around 15 acres and is yards away from homes in the northeast corner of the intersection. However, no homes appear to be immediately threatened.

The Phoenix Fire Department said crews are battling the fire from multiple spots on Ludden Mountain. The fire is extending up the mountain.

Radio traffic mentioned the detaining of at least two people in connection to the fire, although authorities have not confirmed any arrests.

“I have to wait for details,” Phoenix Det. Luis Samudio stated. “This is an active scene. I can’t confirm if we have someone detained.”