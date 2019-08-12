MCSO searches for woman forced into vehicle in Youngtown area

A woman may be in serious danger after she was apparently abducted in the Youngtown area.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said around 6 p.m. Sunday, an unknown woman, possibly in her 30s, was screaming for help and running away from an unknown male.

The male caught up to the female near near 111th and Grand avenues. MCSO gave an address of 11049 W. US 60/Grand Avenue, which corresponds to a car wash on the southeast corner of the intersection in Sun City.

MCSO said the woman was forced inside of a black 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The truck then sustained minor damage on the passenger side of the vehicle while backing out and leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

MCSO believes the woman is in danger. She was described as a Hispanic female, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown/black hair and brown eyes.

MCSO is in the process of obtaining surveillance video.

Anyone with information on this case can call 602-876-1011 or 602-876-8477 and refer to IR 19024488.