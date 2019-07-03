Man says grandfather’s spirit forced him to assault woman in Phoenix

Police arrested a man on accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a care facility where they reside.

Phoenix police said Daniel Lee Yazzie, 57, was booked into jail Sunday on charges of sexual assault, sexual abuse, and vulnerable adult abuse.

After 12:10 a.m. Sunday, staff had noticed an elderly woman was not in her room and went to check outside. They knew the woman — who has Alzheimer’s disease — usually goes outside in her wheelchair when she gets cold.

In the courtyard, a nurse assistant found the woman, but also Mr. Yazzie, who is wheelchair-bound as a double-leg amputee. Court documents state Mr. Yazzie had pulled his hands out from the woman’s pants and apologized

The assistant asked the woman what happened, and she replied that Mr. Yazzie had sexually assaulted her.

Police responded to the facility west of Interstate 10 and Chandler Boulevard and interviewed Mr. Yazzie. He reportedly admitted to touching the woman because the spirit of his dead grandfather entered his body and told him to touch her, court documents state.

Police learned the rooms of the victim and Mr. Yazzie are four doors away from each other.

Mr. Yazzie was jailed in lieu of a $250,000 bond.