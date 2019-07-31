Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in south Phoenix

A suspect was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in early July in south Phoenix.

Richard Lee Mitchell Chambers, 20, is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Phoenix police said Mr. Chambers allegedly shot Adrian Reyes Valdez Avila, 21, at an apartment complex July 9.

They said Mr. Avila was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was unclear Tuesday if Mr. Chambers has a lawyer yet.

According to court documents, witnesses said a verbal altercation broke out between a group of people near Roeser Road and 32nd Street. A shooting ensued, and witnesses saw two people leaving the scene.

Police were able to identify the two people who fled the scene. According to court documents, one of the men was actually in the process of self-surrendering, but he left a law office where he was seeking counsel.

On July 17, authorities received information from an unpaid anonymous source who said Mr. Avila was at the home of a man known to be a member of a street gang. They learned that man’s son, identified as Mr. Chambers, had fought with Mr. Avila the day before the shooting over wanting the latter’s firearm.

The source told police he believed Mr. Chambers took Mr. Avila’s gun after the shooting. He also told police the two people seen in video running from the scene were not involved in the shooting.

Mr. Chambers was arrested Thursday at his residence in Phoenix. He reportedly denied involvement in the homicide.

He was jailed in lieu of a $500,000 bond and is due in court Thursday and Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.