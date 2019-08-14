Man accused of stabbing mother, grandmother at Glendale residence

A man was jailed in lieu of a $250,000 cash-only bond after police said he stabbed two family members at a home in Glendale.

Emil Kolenovic, 32, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Glendale police responded to a stabbing near 43rd Avenue and Ocotillo Road.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found one woman with stab wounds outside a condo unit, and another outside another residence.

One victim told police her son, Mr. Kolenovic, had stabbed them.

Police said Mr. Kolenovic stepped outside and surrendered without incident.

Mr. Kolenovic claimed his mother and grandmother were pouring a white substance down his throat while he was sleeping and he started to vomit.

He then reportedly started punching and pushing the women. At one point, Mr. Kolenovic pulled out his pocket knife and slashed his mother and grandmother multiple times wherever the blade landed. He then pushed them out of the backdoor.

Mr. Kolenovic said he did not mean to kill the women and said he just snapped.

He is due in court Aug. 20 and 23.

Both victims underwent surgery and are expected to recover.