Luke AFB identifies airman killed in Phoenix shooting

Officials at Luke Air Force Base have identified an airman who was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into an apartment in Phoenix.

Luke AFB on Thursday morning said Senior Airman Cody J. Fryhover, 21, was the man killed in Sunday’s shooting near 7th Street and Camelback Road.

Authorities said the airman was shot by a resident who told them he saw the man remove the patio door off its hinge and start kicking the glass door.

Police said the 27-year-old resident told them the sound of breaking glass had woken him up and he armed himself with a handgun. Police said the airman was pronounced dead at a hospital.

They said the resident is cooperating with investigators and there are currently no criminal charges in the case.

However, police continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting and the resident’s motive.

Luke AFB officials said Mr. Fryhover was assigned to the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron in June 2017.

“Losing a member of the Air Force family is always difficult to come to terms with, no matter the situation, and I send my sincere condolences to Cody’s family and friends following this tragic situation,” stated Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing Commander.