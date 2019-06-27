Glendale police investigate deadly shooting at apartment complex

File photo (Jacob Stanek/Independent Newsmedia)
First Responders, Valley

Police are trying to figure out what led to a deadly shooting in Glendale.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Glendale police responded to an emergency call for service near 51st and Northern avenues.

Police learned a man had just been shot in the area. Officers and medical personnel arrived on scene to find Keeaun Carter, 23, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Keeaun Carter (Glendale PD)

He was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition but was pronounced dead.

Witnesses recalled hearing a single gunshot in the area just prior to discovering Mr. Carter.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.



