Glendale police host Special Olympics fundraiser Thursday night
File photo (Jacob Stanek/Independent Newsmedia)
The Glendale Police Department is hosting a Tip-a-Cop fundraiser for the Special Olympics 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Black Angus Steakhouse, 7606 W. Bell Road.
Officers will serve customers during the event, and all tips go toward Special Olympics Arizona.
Four other Valley police departments, Goodyear, Phoenix, Mesa and Chandler, are holding similar fundraisers Thursday night at Black Angus Steakhouses in their cities.
Scottsdale and Tempe police departments will hold Special Olympics fundraisers at Chompie’s in their cities Saturday during breakfast and lunch.
Glendale Police Special Olympics
