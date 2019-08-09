Glendale man accused of viewing child porn

Avondale police arrested a man on suspicion of possessing and viewing child pornography inside an ice cream shop’s restroom.

Innocent Bradley, 28, was booked into jail Wednesday on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of surreptitious viewing.

Around 5 p.m. May 28, Avondale police responded to call for service regarding a possible sex offense located at the Cold Stone Creamery near McDowell Road and 103rd Avenue.

Officers contacted the complainant, who said she was in the restroom at Cold Stone when she located a cell phone in the bathroom. Police learned another person had used the restroom while the phone was in it.

Special Victims Unit Detectives were notified and during the course of the investigation, evidence was located to support charges of surreptitious viewing for two victims. As a result of the investigation, police established probable cause to arrest Mr. Bradley Wednesday at his home in Glendale.

As part of a search warrant, police found multiple electronic devices. During an analysis, over 101 images and videos of child pornography were located and four other videos of surreptitious viewing with victims who have yet to be identified.

Detectives requested a no-bond hold on Mr. Bradley, which was granted.