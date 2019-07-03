Glendale bank robber uses stolen money at casino

A man is in custody after his alleged involvement in two robbery attempts in Glendale.

The FBI on Thursday said Lazim Al-Fatlawi, 26, was booked into jail on charges of robbery.

On Wednesday, the Glendale Police Department arrested Mr. Al-Fatlawi without incident after he was found trying to rob a bank near 67th Avenue and Bell Road.

Authorities had been looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Court documents state police discovered fingerprints of the suspect at the first robbery, matching that of Al-Fatlawi.

While Glendale police attempted to locate the suspect, he allegedly tried to rob the bank near Bell and 67th. However, the teller yelled and the suspect fled without money.

Police found him arriving at his Peoria home after the second robbery. He admitted to using the money in first robbery at Talking Stick Casino.

The FBI would like to thank Glendale police, Silent Witness, the media, and the public for helping to identify the suspect, resulting in his arrest within 24 hours of the first robbery.

Mr. Al-Fatlawi is being charged with two counts of robbery.

He was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond. He is listed there as Lazim Al-Fahlawi.