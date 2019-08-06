Ex-bus driver accused of child abuse

A woman is facing charges after a teenager with autism was left in a bus last month.

Goodyear police said Diana Salgado-Gutierrez, 36, of Buckeye, will be charged with child abuse and endangerment.

On July 9, police responded to Precious Home Services, 13560 W. Van Buren St., in reference to a non-verbal autistic 16-year-old child left on a bus. Precious Home Services is a day care for disabled children.

According to police, the bus picked up several students and took them to school in the morning. The bus driver then parked the bus and allegedly didn’t follow exit procedures, which include checking each row on the bus for passengers.

After about three hours, the child was located on the bus by his mother and facility staff. The child was taken to a hospital for heat-related issues and was treated and released.