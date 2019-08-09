Children found in dirty condition inside hot vehicle in Avondale area

A woman is in trouble after her children were found in dirty conditions in a hot vehicle in the Avondale area.

Tiana Alicia Bonit Anchondo, 26, of Casa Grande, was booked into jail on charges of child abuse and endangerment.

According to court documents, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Avondale officers contacted Ms. Anchondo standing near a vehicle parked in a desert area, near El Mirage Road and and Illini Street, known as a high-crime area for stolen vehicles, prostitution and narcotics activity.

Police found four children — ages 1 month to 5 years — in the vehicle, which had all four windows rolled down and no working air conditioner. She told police they were trying to visit the children’s father in Avondale but he was not home.

Police said the children appeared exhausted from the heat, dehydrated, and sweaty. One child was in direct contact with the sun and appeared lethargic and non-alert.

The Avondale Fire Department took the children to the hospital for treatment. However, prior to transport, Avondale Fire told police the 1-month-old had a severe diaper rash and had been sitting in her own feces for about one day. All four children had a strong odor of feces and urine emanating from their bodies, records state.

Ms. Anchondo told police her vehicle had only been parked in the area for about 10 minutes prior to police arrival.

At the hospital, police learned a 3-year-old tested positive for methamphetamines. Ms. Anchondo was also treated at the hospital and was arrested afterwards.

“Tiana thanked me multiple times and made a free speech statement that this will be her break from life,” a probable cause statement reads.

Ms. Anchondo told police she would give the children water while in the vehicle to cool them down. However, she said they had last bathed in over a day and they didn’t have a change of clothes.

“When asked if she knew the children could get sick from being in the heat, Tiana did not answer the question and just stated that she went to that spot to get herself together,” records state.

Ms. Anchondo refused to answer questions about drug use.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety took custody of the children. According to her release orders, Ms. Anchondo is only allowed contact with her children at the discretion of DCS.

She was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail and released on her own recognizance. She is due in court Aug. 22 and 28.

