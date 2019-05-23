Baby dies after falling into pool in Glendale

A 3-month-old girl is dead after falling into a pool in Glendale.

According to the Glendale Fire Department, units responded to a residence near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Friday for reports that a father and his 3-month-old daughter had fallen into a pool.

The man was unharmed but the girl was intubated on the way to the hospital and reportedly had strong pulses.

However, on Sunday, May 12 police said the girl had died.

The incident remains under investigation and it is not clear what was the exact cause of death.