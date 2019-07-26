Avondale police seek suspect in fatal shooting of man

First Responders, Valley

Police in Avondale are trying to figure out what led to a man’s death at the end of June.

The Avondale Police Department needs the public’s help in locating or identifying a suspect who committed homicide.

Around 12:30 a.m. June 30, officers responded to the area of the McDowell Road and 112th Avenue for a single-vehicle accident into a pole and wall. Upon arrival, police found Jazzmond Holloway in the vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.

Mr. Holloway was taken to a local area hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.

Police produced photographs — albeit blurry — of a vehicle of interest that followed Mr. Holloway’s brown pickup truck seconds before the shooting.

Anyone with information can call 623-333-7001 or 480-948-6377.



