Authorities continue search for missing Sun City man

Sheriff’s authorities have been searching for a Sun City man since he was reported missing Thursday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night that Alan F. Arvey was found to be missing from his residence near 111th and Peoria avenues in Sun City.

MCSO said he was last seen at his home Aug. 20 by a neighbor. However, the last conversation made with Mr. Arvey was Aug. 11. The reporting party did not mention Mr. Arvey leaving the home for any period of time.

A search of his home revealed Mr. Arvey’s required daily medications were present but his registered gold 2007 Ford Fusion was missing. It has an Arizona license plate of 468ZGT.

MCSO said no signs of foul play were within the home at the time. According to the reporting party, Mr. Arvey only leaves his home for short periods of time for dinner or shopping. He is not known to drive long distances or be away from home for more than a few hours.

Mr. Arvey was not known to carry or have a cell phone.

Authorities checked nearby medical facilities with negative results. There were also no calls for service by EMS to the location during this time.

While MCSO continues to investigate his whereabouts, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office reported on Aug. 19 that its detectives had found a deceased elderly man Aug. 17 in the area of Highway 89A milepost 389 near Oak Creek Canyon.

CCSO had recovered a stolen vehicle in the same area the body was found earlier that day, but do not know if the body and vehicle recoveries are related.

Multiple Facebook users have commented on CCSO’s Facebook pages stating that the deceased male found in Coconino County was identified as Mr. Arvey by a family member.

MCSO was asked Sunday afternoon if they were aware of the discovery and whether they have determined the body to be that of Mr. Arvey.

“Our detectives our working on this and we should have something tomorrow,” Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez stated Sunday.

The photo provided by MCSO of Mr. Arvey and a photo of the deceased body provided by CCSO have some similarities, but the details surrounding the two are different. While CCSO says the body was found Aug. 17, MCSO says Mr. Arvey was last seen Aug. 20.

Anyone with information on Mr. Arvey’s whereabouts can call 602-876-1011 or 602-876-8477.

Anyone with information on the deceased body can call 928-774-4523, option 1 for Dispatch (reference case agent Detective Jones); 1-800-338-7888, option 1 for Dispatch; or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.