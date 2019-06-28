Argument during drug deal leads to deadly shooting in Phoenix

A monthslong investigation into the death of a man found in a vehicle in west Phoenix has resulted in an arrest.

Phoenix police said Gerraud Ramon Mallett, 23, was booked on one count of second-degree murder in the death of Quazhaun Leon Harrison, 24.

Around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 2, 2018, Phoenix officers responded an accident and shooting in the area of 39th and Glendale avenues. When they arrived, officers found a vehicle crashed into a tree. Mr. Harrison was in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police had been looking for information on what led up to the shooting, and eventually learned that Mr. Mallett and a female had arranged to buy marijuana from Mr. Harrison.

At the meeting point, the female entered Mr. Harrison’s vehicle and attempted to buy the drugs, court documents state. However, an argument ensued between the two men. The female would later tell police Mr. Mallett was trying to rob Mr. Harrison. The two left Mr. Harrison’s vehicle and went into an alley, where Mr. Harrison followed while driving. At some point, Mr. Mallett allegedly fire shots at Mr. Harrison.

Police said Mr. Mallett was identified and contacted, but he gave a false story and was released.

However, police have since determined Mr. Mallett was responsible for the incident and arrested him Thursday in Chandler.

It was not immediately known if the female involved is facing any charges.

Mr. Mallett was jailed in lieu of a $1 million bond.