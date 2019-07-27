Altercation leads to deadly shooting in Old Town Surprise

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a home in Surprise.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, the Surprise Police Department responded to a shots fired call near Hollyhock and Cottonwood streets, south of Bell Road and Crossroads Boulevard.

Officers learned that two men had been in an altercation. During the altercation, one man obtained a firearm. As the altercation escalated, the man that obtained the firearm shot the other man, striking him multiple times.

The injured man was taken the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No identities have been released and a relationship between the two men has not been established.

The alleged shooter remained on scene and cooperated with police.