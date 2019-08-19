2 men shot to death in Glendale neighborhood
A Glendale Police Department vehicle. [Independent Newsmedia file]
GLENDALE (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two men in a Glendale neighborhood.
Authorities responded Sunday around 5:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting near 63rd and Maryland avenues.
Responding officers located two men with gunshot wounds.
Police Det. Mark Coyle says they were taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died.
No details about a suspect or possible motive have been released.
The investigation remains ongoing.
