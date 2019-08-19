$1M bonds for alleged shoplifters after serious injury collision in Scottsdale

Two people are in custody after they allegedly forced someone to drive them away from a shoplifting scene and then caused a multi-vehicle collision.

Andrea Garcia-Arana, 23, and Ramiro Santiago Arangure, 21, were booked into jail Sunday on charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, failure to stay at an accident, kidnapping and unlawful flight.

According to court documents, two people had shoplifted from a Walmart in Tempe Friday afternoon and then talked someone into giving them a ride.

When police tried to stop a tan pickup truck, the driver tried to pull over but the alleged suspects started to push the driver out to avoid stopping. However, the driver was able to get into the backseat as one of the suspects took over the wheel.

Police said the truck continued to flee as it ran a red light at McDowell Road and 68th Street. The truck then collided with a silver SUV, whose two occupants were seriously injured. According to a release, the driver of the silver SUV sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

After the initial collision, the suspects’ vehicle collided with three other vehicles with seven total occupants.

The suspects fled the vehicle into a nearby apartment complex. With the help of a Mesa police helicopter and several witnesses, authorities located and detained the suspects. Police said the suspects were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. They were then released the next morning.

Both were jailed in lieu of $1 million bonds.